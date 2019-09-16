Scientist Tells Calif. Court J&J Mesh Doesn't Degrade

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A materials scientist retained by Johnson & Johnson testified Monday that the polymer compound that makes up the company's pelvic mesh devices does not degrade inside the human body, as a California bench trial on J&J subsidiary Ethicon's mesh marketing resumed after a two-week break. During the eighth week of the trial before San Diego County Superior Court Judge Eddie, J&J called to the stand polymer science expert Steven MacLean, of consulting firm Exponent, as it defends against the state's claim that it misled doctors and patients about the safety of its mesh products. Under examination by J&J attorney Ali Mojibi...

