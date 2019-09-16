Ex-Soccer Exec Asks Again To Claw Back Copy Of Feds Deal

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 8:56 PM EDT) -- The former head of the North American Soccer League is again asking to claw back an unsigned version of a cooperation agreement he worked out with New York federal prosecutors, telling a federal judge that the document is “irrelevant and inadmissible” in the antitrust case at hand. Aaron Davidson told a New York federal judge Friday that the U.S. Soccer Federation and Major League Soccer are trying to keep him from taking back the mistakenly produced document, despite its being “not responsive to the defendants’ subpoena, irrelevant to the underlying action, and, of course, inadmissible at trial.” The U.S. Soccer Federation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS