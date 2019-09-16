BREAKING: FCC Greenlights Nexstar-Tribune Broadcast Merger

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 2:06 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission approved Nexstar Media Group Inc.'s acquisition of Tribune Media Co. on Monday, finally cementing a buyer for Tribune after the commission shot down Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc.'s merger advances last summer. The commission said it favors the deal because the Nexstar's acquisition will "provide several public interest benefits," including marrying Nexstar's national and state news bureaus with Tribune's local coverage. The combination will also fuel the transition to the next-generation broadcast standard, known as ATSC 3.0, according to the FCC. “It is clear that this transaction can be expected to be a win for viewers,” Republican Commissioner...

