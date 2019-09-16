2nd Circ. Affirms Film Producer's Conviction For $26M Fraud

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 5:51 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday affirmed film executive David Bergstein's eight-year prison sentence, $22.5 million forfeiture order and $15.1 million restitution order for pilfering $26 million from hedge fund investors. Bergstein, whose production credits include Sidney Lumet's "Before the Devil Knows You're Dead" and Ron Howard's "In the Heart of the Sea," had appealed his conviction on seven fraud and conspiracy counts from behind bars after an appellate panel denied his bail request one year ago. The producer had challenged several aspects of his conviction, including the admissibility of certain evidence and the lower court's decision to kill some of his...

