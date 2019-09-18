Jury Clears BART In Suit Over Botched Retail Plans

Law360, Oakland, Calif. (September 18, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT) -- A California jury has cleared the Bay Area Rapid Transit system of allegations that BART derailed a developer's plans to bring stores like Dunkin' Donuts and Ghirardelli Chocolate to stations, finding that the developer can't blame BART for missing contractual deadlines. After two days of deliberating, a jury on Tuesday concluded that BART didn't breach the terms of a three-year contract that gave TransMart Inc. the exclusive lease rights to bring retailers to BART's 43 stations in the San Francisco Bay Area. The jury also concluded that BART acted in good faith and didn't unfairly interfere with TransMart's leasing rights. However,...

