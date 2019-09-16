LA Rams Can't Halt Court Claims Over Move From St. Louis

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 7:31 PM EDT) -- A Missouri appellate court has rejected the Los Angeles Rams and their owner's request to halt claims by the city and county of St. Louis over the NFL team’s contentious relocation to Southern California, meaning the suit will move forward in state court over the team’s objections that the claims belong in arbitration. The Rams and owner Stan Kroenke had asked the Missouri Court of Appeals to halt its April ruling that the claims did not belong in arbitration while they pursued a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court, a move that could have further delayed the 2½-year-old case for months....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS