Visa, MasterCard Fix High Swipe Fees, Travel Cos. Say

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 3:03 PM EDT) -- Two resort chains and Alaska Airlines have slapped Visa and MasterCard with an antitrust suit in D.C. federal court, accusing the card giants of plotting with member banks to force the hotels and airline into charging artificially high swipe fees. Westgate Resorts Ltd., Outrigger Hotels Hawaii and others on Monday alleged separate horizontal conspiracies by the card companies with financial institutions to fix, set and enforce interchange fees and squash the travel companies' ability to negotiate lower fees. The suit also accuses Visa Inc. and MasterCard Inc. of restricting competition between themselves and other card networks through specific restraints in the...

