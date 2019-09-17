Feds, ACLU Reach Deal On Immigration Screening Docs

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has agreed to turn over information to the American Civil Liberties Union about a law enforcement immigration screening program that the civil rights group said could be encouraging racial profiling. DHS and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said on Monday that they will compile a record of arrests from the program — including descriptions of the arrests of more than 70 people — to fulfill the ACLU Maryland branch's request under the Freedom of Information Act. FOIA does not require the government to make these records public, the agencies said. DHS and ICE denied in the...

