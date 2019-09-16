Prudential Units To Pay $33M For Misleading Funds

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Two Prudential Financial Inc. subsidiaries must pay $32.6 million after the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission charged them Monday with failing to disclose conflicts of interest and making misleading disclosures to their advised funds. The SEC’s order censures Connecticut-based AST Investment Services Inc. and New Jersey-based PGIM Investments LLC for violating the Advisers Act and requires the companies to disgorge $27.6 million, pay a civil fine of $5 million, and cease and desist from committing any further violations. The commission said the firms reorganized 94 insurance-related mutual funds they advised in 2006 so that Prudential could receive certain tax benefits, which...

