Miami Sex Club Must Pay $900K For Misusing Models' Pics

Law360, Miami (September 16, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A federal jury in Miami ruled Monday that a swingers club should pay 32 models a total of $892,500 in damages for using the women's images to promote sex parties without getting their permission or paying them. The jury of six women and three men needed just under three hours to agree on a verdict following a one-week trial focused strictly on the issue of damages owed by Velvet Lifestyles LLC, which operates as Miami Velvet, an affiliated company and the companies' principal, Joy Dorfman. A federal judge had found in a ruling last year that the defendants were liable for...

