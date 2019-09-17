DC Circ. Asked To Rethink FAA Limit On Airport Runway Slots

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 6:41 PM EDT) -- A company that sells a plan for reducing runway congestion has asked the D.C. Circuit to reconsider its decision to uphold Federal Aviation Administration regulations that limit takeoffs and landings at New York City's two major airports. Exhaustless Inc. filed a petition for rehearing or rehearing en banc Monday, after a three-judge panel concluded that the company failed to provide convincing evidence that allowing more landings at Big Apple facilities would fix its chief complaint — that there is a government-created lack of opportunity in the market for its product. The FAA's method for dispersing runway slots at the busy airports...

