Bankrupt PG&E Trial With Elderly Fire Victims Gets 2020 Start

Law360 (September 16, 2019, 10:54 PM EDT) -- A San Francisco jury must determine whether Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s equipment sparked the 2017 Tubbs Fire and any additional damages, said a California judge Monday tasked with moving elderly victims' lawsuits along at breakneck speed to meet a June 30 deadline for PG&E to emerge from bankruptcy. San Francisco Superior Court Judge Teri Jackson got the show on the road, granting a motion seeking preference due to illness for certain elderly wildfire victims. She set a trial date for Jan. 7, 2020, just five months before the utility must get its bankruptcy plan confirmed if it is going to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS