Tesla Urges 9th Circ. To Shut Down Model 3 Disclosures Suit

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 5:21 PM EDT) -- Tesla told the Ninth Circuit on Monday that a pair of investors have twice failed to back their claims that the electric automaker misled the public about the pace of production of its Model 3 sedan, insisting its frank disclosures offered a sobering view of production. Tesla Inc., CEO Elon Musk and former Chief Financial Officer Deepak Ahuja filed their answering brief urging the Ninth Circuit to reject a bid by Kurt Friedman and Uppili Srinivasan to revive their second amended proposed class action alleging Tesla's reckless misstatements about production for its Model 3 sedan being on track — when it...

