States, Enviros Push Calif. Judge To Enforce EPA Landfill Rule

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 4:12 PM EDT) -- States and environmentalists on Monday urged a California federal judge to stick to his guns and force the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to implement Obama-era landfill air pollution regulations despite the agency's claim that the judge's order is now irrelevant. While U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr. in May ordered the EPA to take final actions on state implementation plans that have been submitted to the agency for the landfill rule, the EPA now says its August proposed rule extending compliance deadlines nullifies the judge's order that the EPA act by Nov. 6. But the states and green groups said...

