Banks Escape Suit Linking Work With Iran Gov’t To Terrorism

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 5:57 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has tossed a suit from veterans accusing 10 banks of helping fund terrorism, ruling that the allegation the banks conspired with Iranian entities to avoid U.S. sanctions doesn’t mean they directly financed terrorist activities. U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen said Monday that even if the banks, including HSBC Holdings PLC, Barclays Bank PLC and Credit Suisse AG, knew about Iran’s connections to terrorist organizations like Hezbollah, that doesn’t show that they agreed to provide Iranian entities illegal financial services with the intent of benefiting a terrorist group. "As another district court has found, '[p]rocessing funds...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS