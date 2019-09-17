Don't Let Atty Sidestep Revoked Admission, Ill. Court Urged

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A man bringing a product liability suit against a metals manufacturer is trying to go around court orders blocking his former lawyer from practicing in Illinois federal court by seeking to transfer the suit back to California federal court, the manufacturer said Monday. Worthington Cylinder Corp. said in a brief opposing the transfer that plaintiff Kurtis Bailey's request to move the case doesn't even try to hide that his true purpose in bringing the motion is to bring former counsel Andrew Shalaby back on board. Shalaby's limited permission to appear in Illinois was revoked after he falsely claimed a magistrate judge assigned...

