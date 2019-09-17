NY Times, Pension Fund Settle $26M Liability Row At 2nd Circ.

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 12:12 PM EDT) -- The New York Times has agreed to end its legal challenge to a $25.7 million bill it received after pulling out of the Newspaper and Mail Deliverers'-Publishers' Pension Fund, wrapping up a Second Circuit battle that could have redefined the way withdrawal liability is calculated. The New York Times and a union pension fund have agreed to resolve a legal dustup at the Second Circuit over a $26 million withdrawal liability tab. The newspaper and pension fund filed a stipulation Monday informing the Second Circuit that The New York Times has agreed to withdraw the case with prejudice and without asking for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS