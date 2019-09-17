Calif. Immigration Judge Fined For Pro-Democrat Statements

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 5:59 PM EDT) -- An administrative law judge has fined a former immigration judge $1,000 and barred her from federal service for 2½ years for openly criticizing the Republican Party's approach to immigration policy from the bench during the runup to the 2016 general election. In a decision issued Friday and announced Tuesday, Administrative Law Judge Dean C. Metry of the U.S. Merit System Protection Board ruled that former Judge Carmene "Zsa Zsa" DePaolo violated the Hatch Act, which restricts political activity by federal employees, by saying there was "some hope" that Democrats might make immigration reforms if the party gained a Senate majority and...

