House Sets Up Negotiations On $738B 2020 Defense Bill

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The House of Representatives agreed unanimously Tuesday to conference with the Senate on the $738 billion National Defense Authorization Act for 2020, but rejected a Republican move to replenish Pentagon funds diverted to building the contentious southwest border wall. Lawmakers agreed by unanimous consent to negotiate with the Senate, formally kicking off the process of developing a bicameral final version of the sweeping annual defense policy and budget bill, while a Republican motion related to the border wall funding fell short on a party-line 198-219 vote. The Republican motion directed House negotiators to agree to a clause in the Senate's version of the NDAA...

