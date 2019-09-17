52nd 'Varsity Blues' Suspect Arrested In Spain

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 12:06 PM EDT) -- A Canadian woman was arrested in Spain and charged with paying $400,000 to the mastermind of the college admissions conspiracy dubbed "Varsity Blues" to have her son admitted to UCLA as a purported soccer recruit, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday. Xiaoning Sui, 48, of British Columbia, allegedly worked with William "Rick" Singer in a fashion similar to dozens of other parents charged with greasing the college admissions process for their children through fraudulent athletic and academic credentials. Sui is being held in Spain, prosecutors said, adding they will seek to have her extradited to Boston to face arraignment. According to...

