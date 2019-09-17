Former Energy Exec Created Fake CFO, SEC Says  

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT) -- The former head of a Texas energy company falsely listed a Chinese businesswoman as the chief financial officer of his company and then duped investors by signing documents with her name for nearly two years, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said Tuesday. Former Viking Energy Group Inc. CEO Tom Simeo signed quarterly reports and financial disclosures with the name Guangfang “Cecile” Yang, a woman who possibly lives in Shanghai but certainly never served as CFO of Viking, the SEC said in a civil complaint filed in New York federal court. Viking effectively had no CFO from November 2014 to May...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS