NY Senate Bill Would Give NCAA Athletes Name, Image Rights

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 9:25 PM EDT) -- A New York lawmaker has introduced a bill that would allow college athletes to earn money from their names, images and likenesses amid a growing push for such legislation after California lawmakers sent a similar bill to the governor last week. The bill, introduced Monday by New York Sen. Kevin S. Parker, D-Brooklyn, would amend the state education law in a way that would open the door for athletes to be paid for sponsorships and endorsements, in direct conflict with NCAA amateurism rules. The measure tracks language in a bill passed earlier this month by California state lawmakers, which is awaiting approval...

