Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pa. Bus 'Atheist' Ad Ban Violates Free Speech, 3rd Circ. Says

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 8:40 PM EDT) -- A split Third Circuit ruled Tuesday that a Lackawanna County, Pennsylvania, transit authority's policy barring all bus advertisements referring to religion or atheism violates the First Amendment because it discriminates based on viewpoint.

In a 2-1 precedential opinion, a Third Circuit panel determined that the County of Lackawanna Transit System, which operates the bus transit system in Scranton, Pennsylvania, ran afoul of the First Amendment when it enacted a 2013 policy with prohibitions on religious and political messages. That policy "clarified" a 2011 policy that already banned "disparaging" ads and ads for firearms, alcohol and tobacco.

As such, the majority reversed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®