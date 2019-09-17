TurboTax Says Rival Santa Clara, LA Lawsuits ‘Untenable’

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles Superior Court judge said Tuesday that he might abstain from hearing a complaint by the city of Los Angeles accusing the makers of TurboTax of tricking low-income taxpayers into buying tax preparation products, and a lawyer for the company said judgment in it and a similar lawsuit could lead to an "untenable" outcome. Judge Christopher K. Lui opened a hearing by issuing a tentative ruling rejecting a demurrer motion by Intuit Inc. that asked him to abstain from or stay the Los Angeles lawsuit, saying he rejected the TurboTax publisher’s three main arguments. But he declined to make...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS