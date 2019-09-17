Amazon Wants Privacy Battle Over Alexa Sent To Arbitration

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 8:12 PM EDT) -- Amazon has told a Washington federal judge that suits alleging its Alexa voice-activated speakers violate state privacy laws belong in arbitration rather than federal court because of the product's conditions of use. Several parents and minors have alleged in proposed class actions that the Seattle-based online retailer has built a massive database containing billions of voice recordings without their consent. However, the parents who purchased an Alexa device consented to having their voice recorded and also consented to resolving any disputes with the company in arbitration, Amazon said in a motion to compel arbitration and to dismiss filed Thursday. "The plaintiffs'...

