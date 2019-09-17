Longtime Plane Crash Atty Takes Lead In Ethiopian Air Suit

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 10:16 PM EDT) -- An Illinois attorney who has represented victims of most major commercial airline crashes in the last 40 years was appointed Tuesday to lead a consolidated lawsuit seeking to hold the Boeing Co. liable for the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 crash. Attorney Robert A. Clifford of Clifford Law Offices will take charge in the consolidated litigation, which includes 97 individual complaints filed since March over the disaster that killed 157 people, according to an announcement from Clifford's representative. Clifford represents 47 of those plaintiffs. Serving on an executive committee in the litigation will be co-chairs Steven C. Marks of Podhurst Orseck PA and...

