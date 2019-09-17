GM Hit With Suit Over Defective Touch Screens

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- General Motors LLC on Monday was hit with a proposed class action in California federal court claiming that certain Cadillacs have defective touch screens that are prone to spontaneously cracking, posing a safety risk to drivers. The drivers said GM failed to disclose the navigation and radio touch screen display was defective and could suddenly bubble or crack in a "spider web" formation, rendering them useless, in certain Cadillac Escalades from model years 2014 to 2017 and other models. This is a safety risk because drivers can become distracted from the road and frustrated by the malfunctioning display while driving, the...

