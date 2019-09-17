Bridgegate Duo Were Convicted For Legit Acts, Justices Told

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 9:29 PM EDT) -- Two officials convicted in connection with New Jersey's Bridgegate political revenge scandal asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday to free them because, in the words of one, the convictions would encourage future prosecutions for "legitimate official acts." Former Port Authority deputy executive director Bill Baroni and Bridget Kelly, former aide to then-New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, filed opening briefs Tuesday in a case the high court took for review in June. Baroni and Kelly were convicted over the September 2013 reassignment of two George Washington Bridge on-ramp lanes from traffic originating in the town of Fort Lee to traffic originating on...

