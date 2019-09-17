UPS Strikes $2.25M Deal To Avoid EEOC Suit

Law360 (September 17, 2019, 10:01 PM EDT) -- UPS has agreed to pay $2.25 million to avoid a U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit alleging it violated federal discrimination law by refusing to lighten pregnant employees’ workloads, the agency announced Tuesday. The deal resolves claims alleging the world’s biggest courier discriminated against pregnant workers by refusing their requests to perform light duty even though the company lets workers injured on the job take it easy. The agency struck the deal via a process known as “conciliation,” in which it tries to resolve strong discrimination cases before suing. “The EEOC commends UPS for agreeing to resolve this matter short of litigation by...

