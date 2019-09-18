Army Owes $48M For Security Transit Delays, Fed. Circ. Told

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 9:07 PM EDT) -- Kellogg Brown & Root Services Inc. is urging the Federal Circuit to reverse an appeals board’s decision that the Army doesn’t owe the company $48 million in reimbursements for delaying security transportation for builders on a military housing project in Iraq. As a result of the delays, KBR Inc. ended up paying its subcontractor First Kuwaiti Trading Co. $48 million in additional expenses, which the U.S. Army is required to reimburse KBR for under their Logistics Civil Augmentation Program contract — LOGCAP III, the company said in a Tuesday brief. KBR said the Federal Circuit should overturn the Armed Services Board...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS