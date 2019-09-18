Judge OKs $3M Fee Bid In BNY Mellon Settlement

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 7:28 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge has approved a $3.33 million attorney fee for class counsel in a $10 million settlement with Bank of New York Mellon Corp. over alleged excessive charges, although it remained unclear whether the lead plaintiff's personal lawyer would get a cut. U.S. District Judge Patti B. Saris approved a fee request by Bailey & Glasser LLP and the Howard Law Firm in a judgment entered Tuesday, but she did not spell out any fees for the lead plaintiff's personal lawyer, Brian McTigue of McTigue Law LLP, who had previously argued he should receive 20% of the total attorney award. A representative for McTigue's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS