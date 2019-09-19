Advocates Worry Nexstar Approval Will Restrict FCC Access

Law360 (September 19, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- When the Federal Communications Commission gave its blessing Monday to the Nexstar-Tribune broadcast merger, the commission's 40-page order included an easy-to-overlook footnote that mostly disqualified an advocacy organization from lodging a formal deal challenge. As it turns out, advocates say this small aside could have a big impact on the public's ability to participate in future FCC proceedings. The footnote at issue rejected a petition to deny the merger from advocacy group Common Cause. The FCC said the group could only formally challenge the merger as it related to the Chicago media market — and not across the country — because...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS