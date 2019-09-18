New Lyft Classification Suits Will Avoid Arbitration, Atty Says

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 8:08 PM EDT) -- A lawyer for a putative class of Lyft Inc. drivers on Wednesday promised "new arguments" to help avoid being pushed into arbitration by the ride sharing giant a day after filing a suit claiming it misclassified drivers as independent contractors and shortchanged them on wages, expenses and overtime. The suit, filed by Weymouth, Massachusetts, driver Melody Cunningham, claims Lyft exerts significant control over her and other drivers, including requiring background checks, setting and changing the rate of pay without notice, and firing them based on poor customer ratings. Despite wielding this power over its drivers, Lyft has incorrectly maintained they are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS