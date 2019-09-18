Plaintiffs In Tire Plant Suit Sanctioned For Discovery Failures

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT) -- An Oklahoma federal judge on Tuesday said a group of property owners and their lawyers who lodged a chemical contamination suit against Michelin North America and B.F. Goodrich Company have “ignored” discovery duties and will be sanctioned. In a terse order, U.S. Magistrate Judge Frank H. McCarthy said the plaintiffs were clearly instructed at a November hearing to come up with specific categories of claimed damages and other initial discovery materials sought by Michelin. But that order and a 30-day timeline were ignored, the court said, leading to a January sanctions motion and further defense arguments in May that the plaintiffs...

