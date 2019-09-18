Army Corps Says It Doesn't Owe ND For DAPL Protests

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers urged a federal judge Tuesday to throw out North Dakota's suit seeking $38 million for the agency's alleged failure to control protests against the Dakota Access Pipeline, saying it had to weigh its relationships with tribes and other delicate policy issues in handling the protests. North Dakota hit the Army Corps with a suit in July claiming the Corps' "outright abdication of federal law enforcement responsibility" forced the state to pay millions of dollars to contain protests by thousands of Native American tribal members, environmentalists and others who sought to halt construction of the Energy...

