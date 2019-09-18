Rosen, Pomerantz, 2 Others Seek Lead In Fintech Investor Suit

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 2:51 PM EDT) -- Four firms fought for the role of lead counsel in New York federal court Tuesday in a proposed securities class action that claims financial technology company Ideanomics Inc. hid infrastructure costs that hurt its financial performance from investors. The Rosen Law Firm PA, Bragar Eagel & Squire PC, Faruqi & Faruqi LLP and Pomerantz LLP also argued their respective individual investor clients should be named lead plaintiff in the suit, with each claiming they had suffered the largest financial loss as a result of the stock drop that followed the announcement that Ideanomics would fall short of its expected revenue for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS