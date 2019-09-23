Madoff Investigator To Join Allen & Overy's New York Office

Law360 (September 23, 2019, 6:09 PM EDT) -- Allen & Overy LLP has added a prosecutor who was part of the team investigating the Bernie Madoff Ponzi scheme as a partner in its litigation, arbitration and dispute resolution practice, the firm has announced. Julian Moore, who will start in the U.K.-based firm's New York office at the end of October, has experience as an investigator in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office as well as a New York deputy attorney general, a role in which he worked on a commission on public corruption, the firm said on Sept. 18. Karen Seward, Allen & Overy's global head of litigation, said the...

