Atty Who Killed Self Not Covered Despite Med Use: 3rd Circ.

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 5:54 PM EDT) -- The husband of a Time Warner attorney who took her own life can’t collect on her life insurance policy because he didn't show that antidepressants rendered her incapable of acting with intent, a Third Circuit panel ruled Wednesday. The case turned on whether or not Christine Arena had intended to kill herself and thus met New Jersey’s legal definition of suicide. Death by suicide was excluded from coverage in her River Source Life Insurance Co. policy if it happened within two years of taking out the policy, according to court documents. The panel held that evidence submitted by Gianfranco Arena that...

