Ex-Arms Dealer Hit With Sanctions Bid In Memoir IP Suit

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 8:59 PM EDT) -- The co-writer of the memoir "Once a Gun Runner" who is embroiled in a copyright dispute with the book's subject — a former international arms dealer — over ownership of the work, told a Florida federal court Tuesday it should sanction the former arms dealer and his attorneys for continuing to pursue the case in federal court. Matthew Bevan Cox said the lawsuit was a simple contract dispute that belonged in state court but Efraim Diveroli, his company Incarcerated Entertainment LLC, and Diveroli's attorneys at Ainsworth & Clancy PLLC had continued to pursue the case in federal court. "Plaintiffs in this...

