British Columbia Ordered To Reconsider Pipeline Approvals

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 11:22 PM EDT) -- The British Columbia Court of Appeal on Tuesday ordered the province to reconsider environmental approval for the expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline, finding that another court has since ruled that a Canadian National Energy Board report used in that approval was flawed. The Squamish Nation and the city of Vancouver are challenging environmental assessment certificates issued for the pipeline by the Minister of Environment and Minister of Natural Gas Development. The expansion is to be built alongside the existing Trans Mountain line already connecting Alberta tar sands oil fields to an oil-shipping terminal in Burnaby, British Columbia. A three-judge panel...

