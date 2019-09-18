River Authority Immune From Arbitration, Texas Justices Told

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The San Antonio River Authority is a governmental entity and cannot be ordered into binding arbitration in a dispute over a $10 million dam project because lawmakers have granted it immunity, it told the Texas Supreme Court during oral arguments Wednesday. When a lower appellate court allowed contractor Austin Road & Bridge LP to proceed in arbitration with claims over unpaid construction costs, it disregarded the intent of the state Legislature, which hasn’t given local governmental entities authority to agree to binding arbitration, Scott Keller of Baker Botts LLP, who represents SARA, told the panel. SARA is asking the state’s high...

