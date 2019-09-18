Texas Justices Told Class Arbitration Question Not For Courts

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A property management company accused homeowners of a bait and switch when they added class claims to an ongoing arbitration, and the homeowners accused the company of forum shopping as they dueled before the Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday over whether the courts or an arbitrator could decide their dispute. In oral arguments, Home Owners Management Enterprises Inc. argued that Nathan and Misti Robinson improperly added class claims to their contract complaint, which a trial court had previously ordered to arbitration at HOME’s request. The arbitrator denied HOME’s request to toss the class claims, but the trial court determined the limited...

