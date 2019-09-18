E-Cig Industry Faces New Challenge, This Time From States

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 8:05 PM EDT) -- In the wake of a nationwide outbreak of vaping-induced lung illnesses, executive actions this month from the governors of New York, California and Michigan could spell more legal trouble for an industry already under siege by multiple ongoing and newly launched personal injury lawsuits. All were framed, at least in part, as responses to the eruption of vaping-related lung ailments that as of Wednesday had resulted in at least 380 injuries and seven deaths nationwide. But attorneys in the space question whether the bans are enforceable or even the most effective way to address the crisis. “There appears to us to be...

