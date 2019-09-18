Probe Of Big Tech Could Yield Big Results

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 9:11 PM EDT) -- A slew of major investigations at the state, federal, congressional and international level have put internet giants Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon under the microscope of nearly every jurisdiction imaginable and have the potential for a range of dramatic outcomes. Although the probes are in the early stages, the possible results include new restrictions on the companies’ ability to give preference to their own products in search results and the imposition of financial penalties. The myriad investigations also could lead to divergent outcomes that the companies find difficult to reconcile. Government enforcement actions may lead to a plethora of private litigation...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS