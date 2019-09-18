Jailed Lawyer Exploring Plea Deal In EY Tax Shelter Case

Law360, New York (September 18, 2019, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A lawyer jailed in Manhattan on charges of helping four former EY partners develop fraudulent tax shelters and failing to report $8 million of tax liability is eyeing a possible guilty plea, according to a Tuesday court filing. Counsel for defendant David L. Smith, 63, told Manhattan U.S. District Judge Sidney H. Stein that her client is talking about a possible pretrial resolution with the Manhattan U.S. attorney's office. "Those discussions are still ongoing and require additional time," Smith counsel Amy Gallicchio of the Federal Defenders of New York said in a letter. A scheduled Wednesday status conference was put off...

