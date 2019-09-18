Ill. Atty Offered Client $10K For Botching Suit, Board Says

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 7:33 PM EDT) -- An Illinois attorney is facing an 18-month suspension after a state hearing board found she improperly offered her client $10,000 to try to settle a potential malpractice claim after she missed the statute of limitations for filing his personal injury suit. The Hearing Board of Illinois' Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission, which operates under the state Supreme Court, recommended an 18-month suspension for Paula McKemie Newcomb, with the suspension stayed after nine months by nine months of probation, according to Tuesday's report. After a hearing in May, the three-member panel found that Newcomb violated Illinois' Rules of Professional Conduct by waiting...

