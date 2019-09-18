Ill. Court Upholds Zero Damages Award In Allergy Mix-Up Trial

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appellate court on Tuesday upheld a jury's decision to award zero damages to a woman who was injected with the wrong allergy medication despite also finding negligence, saying the evidence arguably showed damages were too minimal to warrant compensation. At trial, Marilyn Griffin had sought $45,000 in damages for pain and suffering and $45,000 for loss of a normal life in her medical malpractice suit against Julia Marshall. Griffin originally filed her complaint in January 2015 after Marshall, a resident nurse at the University of Illinois Medical Center at Chicago, injected her with allergy medicine that belonged to a different...

