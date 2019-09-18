Allstate Says Stock Price Proof Ignored In Underwriting Suit

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- Allstate Corp. told the Seventh Circuit on Wednesday that a trial court that certified a class of investors in a stock-drop suit wrongly failed to consider evidence that Allstate stock prices were not impacted by allegedly lax underwriting standards it had been accused of hiding. Allstate told a three-judge panel that it used the evidence to combat the investors' presumption that the company's stock price between October 2014 and August 2015 reflected all of the company's publicly available information, including its alleged misrepresentations or concealments surrounding what the investors claimed was hidden information about a spike in claims. U.S. Supreme Court precedent requires judges...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS