Odell Beckham Jr. Sheds Defamation Claim In Assault Suit

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A California appeals court has tossed a defamation claim in a suit alleging NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. should be held liable for injuries suffered by a man assaulted at a party at the football player's home, saying the claim was barred under a state free speech law. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Second District on Tuesday unanimously reversed a trial judge's decision to allow a defamation claim to proceed in a suit accusing Beckham of causing Ishmael Temple's injuries after Temple was allegedly beaten by the athlete's bodyguard at a January 2018 party held at Beckham's home....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS