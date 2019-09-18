Norfolk Southern Keeps Trial Win In Mich. Worker's Injury Suit

Law360 (September 18, 2019, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A Michigan appellate panel has affirmed a jury verdict clearing Norfolk Southern in a suit accusing the railroad of causing a conductor’s injuries suffered during the 2014 “polar vortex,” rejecting the worker’s argument that the jury was given improper instructions. A three-judge Court of Appeals panel on Tuesday unanimously upheld the verdict in favor of Norfolk Southern Railway Co. in a Federal Employers’ Liability Act suit accusing it of causing train conductor Zachary Hawkins to suffer frostbite and nerve damage while working outside in subzero temperatures for more than five hours on Jan. 7, 2014. The suit claims Norfolk Southern failed...

